Kids of Mardi Gras Upriver: Traditional families celebrate 31st Annual Krewe of Hebe Parade

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The 31st annual Krewe of Hebe Parade kicked off in Saturday afternoon with an opening from motorcyclists. The theme this year was “Holidays on the Bayou.” Different families have been celebrating the parade for years and it’s a right of passage for their children to join in on the festivities.

Jordan Rain has been setting up outside of the Jefferson General Store in the courtyard for the last five years spinning Mardi Gras music on vinyl records and playing live music. He does it with his wife and young son, Buck.

“We love music and that’s what we chose to do for a living. We’re passionate about music and have about seven original albums worth of music,” said Rain.

Buck could be seen fully dressed in custom Mardi Gras attire as he entertains guests and helps his parents DJ.

4-year old Elena Taylor was excited about her first Mardi Gras. She collected plenty of beads from parade floats. Deana Cato is her grandmother and says she’s old enough now to actually enjoy the parade.

“We like traditions. We come every year. This is a good town, so we just love traditions, so we’re going to New Orleans next year,” said Cato.

