Kids paint new life into Hope mural

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some junior artists are leaving their mark on a southwest Arkansas community.

Students participating in the summer program with the Hope Parks Department helped renovate a local landmark.

“It had gray over here and all over it,” said Kayston Phillips, 9.

The artwork is called Leaves of Hope and it’s been on display in the city for about a decade.

“This is a landmark in Hope, it’s been here a long time,” said George Smith, Southwest Arkansas Arts Council. “The comments we got about, ‘

Oh, my gosh, it looks so much better. Thank you, thank you, thank you,’ were amazing.”

Weather started deteriorating the piece, but the kids worked with the Southwest Arkansas Arts Council to freshen up the floral design.

“I feel proud of myself and my brothers and my cousins because we helped do it,” said Amya Phillips, 11.

“A lot of our kids here, they’re getting opportunities this summer that they haven’t been able to get before, so we were happy to partner with them and let them put something on display in our town,” said Summer Powell, Hope Parks Department.

The Hope Parks Department’s summer program is free for kids between the ages of 4-12.

