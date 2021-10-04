LIVE NOW: KTAL 6 Hours of Caring to benefit local children’s advocacy center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Monday night’s KTAL “6 Hours of Caring” program benefits The Gingerbread House, one of only 15 children’s advocacy centers (CAC) in Louisiana.

Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center lessens the trauma that child abuse victims experience during investigations.

The Gingerbread House provides all of its services free of charge, thanks to the generosity of donors. Be sure to join NBC 6 for 6 Hours of Caring on October 4th from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on KTAL NBC 6 and streaming live online here, starting at 5 p.m.

The Gingerbread House works with law enforcement, child protective services, district attorneys, and mental health professionals to investigate, prosecute and treat children who have been trafficked, sexually, or physically abused. Your donations tonight can help them continue this important work. Every little bit helps.

You can donate in multiple ways:

Call 318-629-7121

PayPal: @GingerbreadHouseCAC

Venmo: @GingerbreadHouse-CAC

Since it opened 23 years ago, the Gingerbread House has helped close the gap on child abuse prosecutions. In 1998, less than 5% of child abuse cases in Northwest Louisiana were prosecuted successfully. Today, it’s more than 97%.

“Since I have had services from The Gingerbread House, my life has improved because instead of choices being made for me, they are being made with me,” 15-year-old Female Sex Trafficking Survivor.

Another child, an 8-year-old boy, said The Gingerbread House made him “feel safe.”

Children’s Advocacy Centers like The Gingerbread House provide free services that include forensic interviews. The Gingerbread House has conducted 864 child abuse forensic interviews since July 2020. Workers have seen an average of 72 NEW forensic interviews per month. Victims and their non-offending family members receive services for free. And while they have a strong network of volunteers, the organization relies on donations to keep doing this important work. The Gingerbread House provides a host of services, including preventative programs, family advocacy, and counseling.

Nationally, one out of every ten children will be the target of sexual assault before their 18th birthday, and most of them know their abuser. Sadly, though, less than a third of them will speak up.

The Gingerbread House serves nine Northwest Louisiana Parishes: Caddo, Bossier, Webster, Desoto, Bienville, Claiborne, Natchitoches, Red River, and Sabine.

We ask that you consider a donation tonight. Every little bit helps.