KTAL NBC 6 celebrates Founder’s Day of Caring 2021

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – KTAL NBC 6 has once again teamed up to help the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, helping bag carrots that will go into food boxes for seniors and summer meals for children.

It’s part of the annual ‘Founder’s Day of Caring,’ an initiative started by Perry Sook, the CEO of our parent-company Nexstar Media Group.

The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana helps 75,000 people a year in seven Northwest Louisiana parishes: Caddo, Bossier, Webster, Claiborne, Bienville, Red River, and De Soto.

They partner with 150 organizations and food pantries to distribute food to people in need, providing after-school meals, supporting backpack and homebound senior box programs, as well as summer meals for children.

KTAL Vice President/General manager Mark McKay volunteering during Nexstar’s Founders Day of Caring at the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank.