SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – KTAL NBC 6 News anchor Jacque Jovic is one of the finalists for this year’s Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Awards.

The finalists were announced Sunday.

The award is named for philanthropist, businesswoman, civic activist, and community leader Virginia Shehee. It highlights local women who exemplify the same qualities Shehee exhibited. Each of the 2022 nominees significantly contributed to the community.

Jacque Jovic co-anchors the KTAL NBC 6 evening newscast with her husband, Dan Jovic. She regularly supports numerous charities, including the Gingerbread House, the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank, the American Heart Association, Project Celebration, and many more.

Jacque is also a board member of the Louisiana Foundation Against Sexual Assault (LaFASA), HOPE Connections, and Mudbug Madness.

“I am so honored to be nominated for this award,” said Jacque Jovic. “Aside from my family, community is everything to me. I want to do all I can to support local causes.”

This is the sixth year for the awards. These are the six finalists:

Lisa Cronin – attorney at Cook, Yancey, King and Galloway Law Firm and Executive Director of Common Ground Community

Penny Durham – President/Owner of Durham and Durham

Dr. Gayle Flowers – Director of the Northwest Louisiana Procurement Technical Assistance Center

Jacque Jovic – Evening News Anchor at KTAL NBC 6

Candy Peavy – Retired professional and longtime advocate of animals

Dr. Melva Williams – Vice Chancellor at Southern University at Shreveport

The awards event has been on hiatus for two years due to COVID. The banquet returns on March 3, 2022, at 11:30 am at the East Ridge Country Club. Tickets are $75 for an individual ticket or $100 for an 8-person table. Money raised from the event benefits Holy Angels.