LA Rep. District 3 candidates vie for seat

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS)-With the upcoming election less than a week away, dozens of candidates are campaigning to earn your vote. Candidates running for Louisiana District 3 State Representative share why you should check their box on election day.

For more than 30 years, Lester Smith has walked the streets of Shreveport, trying to make a difference in people’s lives.

​”I’ve been involved in a lot of the issues that are pertinent to the city and I have worked tirelessly to bring about some changes,” said Lester Smith, District 3 Candidate.

​​Smith says his activism in the community would make him an effective representative for State Representative District 3.

“I’ve done my due diligence when it comes to working in this community,” said Smith. Adding, if elected he would focus on criminal justice reform.​​​”I think when you pay your debt to society that should not haunt you for the rest of your life,” said Smith.

Lester’s competition, Tammy Phelps was a school board member for six years. She believes her experience is easily transferable.

“At this point, I am the only candidate who has been elected by the people and been able to represent a community,” said Tammy Phelps, District 3 Candidate.

Phelps says she knows first-hand the needa of the education system and if elected will fight to improve it.

“Educating the next generation so we can move forward. Which will lead to economic development, will lead to jobs coming back to Caddo Parish,” said Phelps.

​​​During her time on the board she authored a policy of increased dual enrollment at every high school in the parish.

“I am not new to serving. This is not about me at all. This is about the people of Caddo Parish,” said Phelps.​

​Daryl Joy Walters is another candidate running for office. She says her past experiences speak for itself.​​

​”I worked in the state legislature as a legislative aid. So just having that experience and going on to grab other life experiences, crafting policy,” said Walters.

​​As Walters mingles with supporters, she listens to their needs and concerns. She says that’s the key to being a great representative.

“The people come first. Educating our children come first. Economic development and strengthening our small business in district 3 come first,” said Walters.

All three candidates believe they are the best person to represent District 3, but we’ll have to wait until October 12th to see who the voters agree with.​​

If none of the candidates get 50% plus one vote, the race will be decided in the November 6 runoff election.