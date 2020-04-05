Lakeside mother offers home cooked meals for kids out of school during home quarantine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One Lakeside neighborhood mother decided to start making lunch meals for children who are out of school due to the COVID-19 quarantine.

Martha E. Tyler is handing out lunch plates Monday through Friday around noon for any child who needs a meal. She started cooking for others when her son would take the meals she’d cook for him and give them to his friends. He’d then ask Tyler to cook more so he could finally eat, which prompted her to do something about the kids being hungry.

“I’m just a mom, and I don’t think a child should go hungry. God really just put it on my heart to do this so I posted about it on Facebook. All of my friends started CashApping me to buy the supplies,” said Tyler.

She’d then post menus on her page and got the word out. Eugenia James is a local mother who says she appreciates the kind gesture and time Tyler is putting into taking care of other children.

“We have a lot going on in the world, and the kids aren’t getting the nutrients like they need to. It’s a lot of parents going to work, they can’t cook. They can’t do what they need to do,” said James, “Even with the state helping us out, it’s still a lot of school’s that aren’t able to feed these kids.”

Tyler’s goal is to feed a couple dozen kids through the days, but also says she’s willing to feed more if she had the resources. She’s willing to feed children outside of the Lakeshore neighborhood if they need the meals. She’s appreciates every donation anybody is willing to give.

“I was going to do it until April 13th depending on the donations, but since the stay at home order and school being out until the 30th and probably passed that honestly, as much as I can do to help. Cause I was born and raised here in Lakeside.”

She also makes sure she bleaches down her station to keep the area sanitized and offers hand sanitizer for every child who grabs a lunch and drink from her cooler. For her menu options you can check her Facebook page here. To donate you can send funds via CashApp to $MarthaETyler.

