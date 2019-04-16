Largest NWLA volunteer event to kick off May 10

(United Way of NWLA Press Release) United Way of Northwest Louisiana will host its annual Day of Caring on Friday, May 10.

During Day of Caring, a team of 5-15 people are partnered with a nonprofit agency to complete a project that a nonprofit may not have the financial resources or manpower to hire outside help to complete. That’s where volunteers come in.

United Way NWLA is currently seeking businesses and organizations who are interested in building employee morale and connecting with the community. Teams will have the opportunity to visit a local nonprofit and gain an understanding of their everyday operations.

The morning of Friday, May 10 will begin with a kickoff pep-rally breakfast at the Horseshoe Bossier City Riverdome. Teams will then spread throughout Shreveport – Bossier City to begin projects at their assigned sites. Completing the day will be a wrap-up party back inside the Horseshoe.

To start a team or submit a project, please visit unitedwaynwla.org/doc before April 19, 2019.