Le Marche de Noel provides new holiday experience

SHREVEPORT. La. (Le Marche de Noel News Release) – Mudbug Madness and Shreveport Aquarium present the le Marche de Noel!

Inspired by the German Christkindle Markets in Europe, le Marche De Noel rings European Christmas Markets to Shreveport with Louisiana flair! Le Marche de Noel is Shreveport’s first open-air Christmas Market taking place along the banks of the Red River.

Select craftsman will present high quality, self-designed and self-made items in a unique shopping experience offering all the bustling atmosphere of a European Market.

In addition to the marketplace, daily entertainment will help create a festive holiday atmosphere! The market boasts quality, hand-made goods for purchase, but it is the charming, quaint atmospheric feeling that makes the market certainly worth a visit!

Le Marche de Noel is a great place to find gifts, meet with friends, or have a drink or two at Shreveport Aquarium.

Start your holiday shopping on Friday, November 29, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at le Marche de Noel. The celebration continues Saturday, November 30th with the City of Shreveport Christmas tree lighting and Rockets over the Red fireworks with live entertainment beginning at 4 p.m.

Come hungry; food trucks will be there with tons of options! The fireworks will begin at 7 p.m., but that isn’t the finale…stick around for live entertainment on the Market stage and get a bird’s eye view of le Marche de Noel and the festivities aboard the riverfront Ferris Wheel. This will surely be a weekend to remember!

Le Marche de Noel will continue each Friday, Saturday and Sunday through the month of December. Each weekend will feature different artisan and craft vendors. Don’t forget about the Ferris Wheel at the Aquarium! Ferris Wheel rides are fun for the whole family.

