The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

‘Let the Good Times Roll Festival’, LSUHS, Sen. Greg Tarver to host COVID-19 vaccine drive

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, Tina Killebrew, a certified medical assistant, prepares doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. A racial gap has opened up in the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination drive, with Black Americans in many places lagging behind whites in receiving shots, an Associated Press analysis shows. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 39th annual Let the Good Times Roll Juneteenth Festival, LSU Health Sciences – Shreveport, and Democrat Senator Gregory Tarver have partnered together to host a COVID-19 vaccine drive.

According to the office of Senator Tarver, the collaboration comes as Sen. Tarver is boosting efforts to vaccinate citizens in his district to mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

“We want to make receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as easy and convenient as possible, and this partnership does just that,” Senator Tarver said in a released statement Thursday.

“Folks can go celebrate African American history and get the shot at the same time. It is a win-win in my book.”

The festival, which is taking place June 18 -20, is presented by Rho Omega and Friends and highlights African American culture, music, art, fashion and unity.

Visit here to learn more about the largest Juneteenth celebration in the south.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss