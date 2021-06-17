‘Let the Good Times Roll Festival’, LSUHS, Sen. Greg Tarver to host COVID-19 vaccine drive

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, Tina Killebrew, a certified medical assistant, prepares doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. A racial gap has opened up in the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination drive, with Black Americans in many places lagging behind whites in receiving shots, an Associated Press analysis shows. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 39th annual Let the Good Times Roll Juneteenth Festival, LSU Health Sciences – Shreveport, and Democrat Senator Gregory Tarver have partnered together to host a COVID-19 vaccine drive.

According to the office of Senator Tarver, the collaboration comes as Sen. Tarver is boosting efforts to vaccinate citizens in his district to mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

“We want to make receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as easy and convenient as possible, and this partnership does just that,” Senator Tarver said in a released statement Thursday.

“Folks can go celebrate African American history and get the shot at the same time. It is a win-win in my book.”

The festival, which is taking place June 18 -20, is presented by Rho Omega and Friends and highlights African American culture, music, art, fashion and unity.

the largest Juneteenth celebration in the south.