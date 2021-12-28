LifeShare Blood Centers offer movie tickets, blankets to donors through Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The LifeShare Blood Centers are offering an incentive for those who want to donate blood before the New Year.

All LifeShare blood donors until Dec. 31 will receive a movie ticket voucher and a cozy, limited edition fleece blanket. The offer is a special “thank you” to those who donate during the holidays. The offer continues through Friday.

“The holiday season is a hard time for blood collections. LifeShare supplies over 100 hospital and medical

partners with blood and plasma for the neediest among us. Blood donations typically decrease around the holidays due to travel, inclement weather, and seasonal illnesses, which is why blood donations are needed now to avert the need to postpone potential lifesaving treatments,” says Kourtney M. Washington, Director of Marketing & Communications.

Vouchers will be available at LifeShare donation centers and all mobile drives through Dec. 31.

Lifeshare has blood centers in Shreveport, Bossier, and Texarkana.