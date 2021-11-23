LifeShare Blood Centers offer Thanksgiving gifts to donors through Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The LifeShare Blood Centers are offering an incentive for those who want to donate blood this Thanksgiving season.

All LifeShare blood donors will receive a LifeShare t-shirt and a 15-dollar voucher to use toward buying a turkey or ham. The offer is a special “thank you” to those who donate ahead of the holiday. The offer continues through Wednesday.

“The holiday season is a hard time for blood collections. LifeShare supplies over 100 hospital and medical

partners with blood and plasma for the neediest among us. Since Thanksgiving is a time for family and

friends to gather together, we hope these vouchers will remind families to give the gift of life this holiday

season,” says Kourtney M. Washington, Director of Marketing & Communications.

Vouchers can be used at all major grocery stores including Walmart, Brookshire’s, Kroger, Albertsons, and Rouses. They can be used for any fresh, frozen, canned, or other types of ham or turkey up to $15 in value.

Lifeshare has blood centers in Shreveport, Bossier, and Texarkana.