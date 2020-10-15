LifeShare will hold special blood drive to help LSP Trooper battling cancer

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LifeShare Blood Center is holding a special blood drive to help a Louisiana State Trooper who is battling a rare form of cancer.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the “Replenishment Blood Drive” will be held next week in honor of Trooper Brandon Salmon who is in need of blood.

The blood drive will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Viking Drive Substation.

