(KTAL/KMSS) – LifeShare blood donation centers in Shreveport and Bossier City have teamed up with Lilah’s Bakery to offer local donors a two-day deal celebrating the Mardi Gras season.

Those that donate blood on Thursday, Jan. 27, or Friday, Jan. 28 will receive a large king cake from Lilah’s bakery and a special edition Mardi Gras t-shirt. This deal is only available at the Shreveport or Bossier City blood donation centers.

The blood supply in the community is critically low, and LifeShare hopes the event will help bring in more supplies for local hospitals to treat patients with cancer, heart disease, and more.

You can make your appointment through LifeShare’s website.

The locations participating in the event are: