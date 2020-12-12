Shreveport Regional Arts Council draws first Club 365 prize winners

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The winners of the first 12 prizes were announced Saturday as part of Club 365, an auction designed to spread the excitement and fun of the Shreveport Regional Arts Council’s Christmas in the Sky into a year-long event.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, SRAC came up with Club 365 as a creative way to still celebrate and support the arts in the community by turning the one-night gala into a year-long event.

Despite COVID cancellations and funding cuts, SRAC has continued to produce exhibitions, arts in education programs, support artists, and present free programs in Caddo Common Park. As the arts council’s primary fundraiser, Christmas in the Sky has been critical to continuing that work.

The internationally award-winning gala has been held every other year since 1982, featuring massive, themed auctions and entertainment experiences. When it became clear that COVID-19 would make it impossible to safely produce and hold the event this year, SRAC came up with a whole new kind of extravaganza: a year-long auction dubbed Club 365.

The prize-a-day drawing will offer Club 365 members a chance to win all year long. The daily prize drawing will be broadcast on KTAL NBC 6 beginning on December 12, 2020 until December 11, 2021.

Memberships are a dollar a day, totaling $365, for a chance to win from among more than $365,000 in prizes.

SRAC says more than $200,000 in prizes are curated from the former “SKY” live and silent auction items, including “Extravagant Trips for groups of 8 or more – with two years to travel, Celebrity Chef Dinners for 12 guests created in your home – or at ARTSPACE, Catered Cocktail Parties for up to 100 people with Entertainment, more than $50,000 in Jewelry, Original Artworks, Restaurants, Fine Wine and Spirits – for a Year, Sports Memorabilia, Collectibles and even …’That’ Doggie in the Window!’”