Local church in Shreveport plans to host virtual Stay Safe Resource Health Fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The “Women of Vision” at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Shreveport will be hosting a virtual COVID-19 Stay Safe Resource Health Fair on Saturday, August 8.

According to the local church, the purpose of the virtual health fair is to educate and update participants concerning pertinent issues on safety and resources available.

The live streams will be on Mt. Olive Baptist Church’s Facebook page and their website. It is set to start at 10:00 a.m. and will end at noon.

The health fair will consist of:

Proper use of PPE

Medicare and Medicaid

Cohesiveness between police and citizens

Pre-need

Voter registration

Hand sanitizer and masks

The speakers at the event will be Chandra King (Ochsner St. Mary(, Sergeant Lifford Jackson (Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office), Rhonda Winbush, Cherly Young, and Raven Mourning (Medicare & Medicaid), Washington & Smith Paradise Funeral Home (Pre-Need Arrangements), and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. & Zeta Iota Zeta Chapter (Voter’s Registration).

Hand sanitizer and masks will be given away will supplies last.

