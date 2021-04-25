Local church meets for first time since pandemic started to celebrate its 155th anniversary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s Antioch Baptist Church met Sunday for the first time since the pandemic started in March to celebrate its 155th anniversary.

Antioch Baptist Church, also known as “The Mother Church” is the oldest Black Baptist church in Shreveport. It was organized by 73 ex-slaves during the civil war.

Pastor Bruce C. Carroll, who’s been ministering the church for four years, says it plays a vital part in Shreveport since they are constantly trying to meet the needs of the community.

“We’ve been through Jim Crow; We’ve been through Civil Rights; We’re now even going through a pandemic. But yet we are still here, and so this 155 marks a celebration where we could come together and unite as Christians.”