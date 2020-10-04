Local neighborhood starts book donation program for students

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents of the Martin Luther King Jr./ Cooper road neighborhood came together Saturday for an outdoor ceremony to donate workbooks for students in area schools.

The books were given to kindergarten through eighth-grade students who attend area schools.

After schools were shut down in the spring due to the pandemic and at-home instruction began, MLK resident Rosaline Glover Bryant realized it was going to be difficult for kids to learn without classroom instruction and decided to do something about it.

She knew a book called “Summer Bridge” would be an ideal way parents could help their children keep up, but needed to raise money to buy the books. So, she sent a letter to the community asking for donations and also spoke to Irma Rogers of the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Development Corporation (CDC).

The community responded, as did the CDC, and more than $6,000 has been raised so far, with more than $1,000 donated by the MLK CDC.

Rogers, who said the CDC usually supports up to 14 programs in the MLK area each year but because of the pandemic has fewer going on this year, said the CDC was happy to help.

“We are a big supporter of education, this was an education venture and when Miss Bryant came to us, we took it to our board and we said we could do it,” Rogers said.

Today’s kick-off was just the beginning.

Bryant sand other volunteers are now taking donations to give ACT prep books to high school students in grades nine through 12.

“One of of those things we want to get is an ACT book for our students that are taking the act test so they can get a good Score and get scholarships,” Bryant said.

Seventh and eighth Green Oaks Assistant Principal Dr. Montrell Whitaker was at the presentation and was excited about the books.

Familiar with “Summer Bridge,” Whitaker said, “It’s a phenomenal program. It gives really relevant information for our students, especially bridging those skills set that sometimes fall through the cracks.”

The books are being delivered to the schools next week and will be sent home with the children.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.