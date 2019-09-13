Local restaurant set to host blood drive for man fighting an illness related to vaping

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-People throughout the community are moved by Scott Goldstein’s story, which is why one local restaurant is doing what they can to help.

BeauxJax Crafthouse is hosting a blood drive for Goldstein on September 21st.

It will take place at two locations. The first will be at Holmes Honda from noon until 3:00 pm.

The second will be at BeauxJax Crafthouse from 4:30 until 8:00 pm.

“It’s really heart breaking you know. I’ve seen him and his daughter and his wife. There so big in the community. They’re the nicest people,” said Haylie Hays, Friends of Goldstein

“If the shoe was on the other foot. I think Scott is the kind of guy. I mean this is the kind of stuff he puts together in the community,” said Beau Hays, Friends of Goldstein.

Also the restaurant is giving out pints of beer for a pint of blood as an incentive.