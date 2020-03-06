Local women’s group works to combat human trafficking

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Commission for Women of Bossier City, Inc. will host its Inspiring Women Week 2020 with the theme “Human Trafficking: How YOU Can Make A Difference.” The celebration includes a kickoff breakfast and will conclude with the Inspiring Women Week Luncheon. Proceeds from this year’s events will provide tools needed to help identify and rescue local victims of trafficking by our local task force and the Bossier City Marshal’s Office.
Kickoff Breakfast
Tuesday, March 10th
7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Horseshoe Casino & Hotel
Keynote Speaker: Jessica Miller, Executive Director of Gingerbread House
Tickets – $15.00
Inspiring Women Week Luncheon
Wednesday, March 18th
11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Bossier Civic Center
Panel Discussion on Human Trafficking
Tickets – $35.00 in advance only
Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.