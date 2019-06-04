Longtime KRVS DJ, Cajun musician dies after crash

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Gurvais Matte, a longtime musician and radio host of KRVS’ Sunday morning Cajun music show, Dimache Matin, has died.

Matte died Monday as a result of injuries he sustained from a May 30 vehicle crash. He was 85.

A native of Church Point, Matte was musician at Prejean’s restaurant for nearly 40 years.

He hosted a weekly radio that aired in Cajun French every Sunday morning on KRVS.

KRVS development director Judith Meriwether said Matte’s dedication to foster the region’s culture and heritage will be his legacy.

“It’s hard to express just how significant Gurvais’ contribution to KRVS and the Cajun culture has been for these many decades, and what great loss and sadness this is to the staff and all of the program producers at KRVS,” said Meriwether.”Listening to his voice every Sunday morning, every dimanche matin, you could hear the authenticity of his French and the love for his culture shine through. Mr. Gurvais was loved by everyone here at KRVS, and we will miss deeply his kind spirit and his great-hearted dedication to the Cajun French language and music.”

The encore episodes of Dimache Matin can be found here.

Matte is among several French Louisiana DJs to be honored at Festivals Acadiens et Creoles this year.

“It’s hard to quantify how significant his contribution to KRVS and the Cajun culture has been for these many decades,” said James Hebert, KRVS director of operations. “Just listen to his voice on one of the encore episodes, and you will hear his authenticity and love for his identity and culture shine through. He was a blessing to us.”

Read Mr. Matte’s full obituary here.

