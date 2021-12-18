Longview Lions Club treat two local organizations to $750 shopping spree

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Lions Club gave back this holiday season with a grocery shopping spree for community members in need.

House of Disciples and Mercy Manor received $750 to spend on anything they needed in Albertsons. They spent weeks budgeting and preparing a list to get ready for the big day.

Both were originally told they would only be receiving $500, but when they showed up, they were surprised with an additional $250.

“More than anything, it is an extra blessing for the house and we’re so thankful,” said Jennifer Beddingfield, the executive marketing director for Wiseman Ministry.

Both organizations filled several carts with personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, and a variety of food items, and with lists in hand, they roamed through every aisle.

“Today we were extended a huge blessing by being awarded some shopping spree items and between Albertsons and the Lions Club, we probably have around $750 to $800 worth of supplies for our pantries, freezers, and things for our clients,” said Stephanie Fear, executive director of Mercy Manor.

After they filled their baskets, and filed into the checkout lane, with all the items and coupons scanned, there was still enough money left for treats.

“We get to do something extra special for the guys and so we got gum for them,” said Beddingfield. “Which you know they don’t always get gum. So we got to get gum for them and just a special treat for the guys.”

The Longview Lions Club was grateful they were able to give back every year and hope to continue the shopping spree for years to come.

“Oh it’s just absolutely wonderful and we feel like we play a small part I know it’s big to them, but it’s a small part to us because what these organizations do for the people of East Texas is just tremendous,” said Don Francis, a Longview Lion Club Member.