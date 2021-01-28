LSUHS, CHRISTUS Health hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Galilee Baptist Church

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hundreds are of people received the COVID-19 vaccine at Galilee Baptist Church Thursday afternoon with the help of healthcare providers in Shreveport.

LSU Health Shreveport and CHRISTUS Health held a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the church in hopes of improving the number of Black people who have not received the vaccine in the region.

Christine Williams says she brought her father to the clinic to receive the vaccine.

“We prayed for this and we’re going to keep on praying,” said Williams.

“And a lot of people are so relieved to get these COVID vaccinations. I’m just so happy for them and everybody. Just glad.”

The event happened from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. According to LSUHS, the vaccine clinic was targeted at citizens 70 and older who do not have the ability to register online.

“This fulfills our mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ,” said Dr. Steen Trawick, CEO and CMO of CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System.

“Jesus went to the people and that’s what we’re doing.”

Shreveport councilwoman Tabatha Taylor says she is pushing for improved accessibility for people living in areas where technology or transportation may be an issue.

“This virus doesn’t care who it hits,” said Councilwoman Taylor.

“It really, really doesn’t and it’s taken out so many of our loved ones in this community. So, accessibility and choice is very, very important.”

G. E. Ghali, Chancellor at LSU Health Shreveport, says the health system is also hoping to build trust within the black community.

“The African-American population has historically not been treated fairly by the public health,” said Dr. G.E. Ghali.

“If you don’t do it for yourself do it for family. Do it for your grandparents. Do it for society.”

Senator Greg Tarver shared his own personal experience with getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I was afraid because I was scared of needles,” said Sen. Tarver.

“I got my first shot and I’m here today to get my second shot.”

On February 1-3, vaccinations will be available at the Louisiana Fair Grounds. Pre-registration is not required.

