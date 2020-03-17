Lynn Vance lists local restaurants offering curbside service

As our new normal changes from day to day, many of us still want to support local restaurants in our community.
I wanted to help by compiling a list of those restaurants that will offer curbside service. That way you are exposed to basically only one person. Please let them know when ordering that you want curbside pickup. Check back for updates to the list.
If you know of a restaurant that has closed or is no longer doing curbside service, please email me at lvance@nexstar.tv and I will adjust the list.
Curbside Pickup Restaurants
- Johnny’s Catfish And Seafood And Catering
- Pop N Pizza (Also no delivery fee from Uber Eats)
- Tempo Eatery SBC
- Retro Down Town Cafe
- Retro Baking Company
- Flying Heart Brewing & Pub
- Giuseppe’s Pastacaffe
- Cajun Asian Restaurant
- Chocolate Pineapple
- LarryP’s Boiling Pot
- Lowder Baking Company
- NOLA Creations
- The Missing Link
- No Regrets Meal Prep
- Ralph’s Place
- Ki’ Mexico
- Marilynn’s Place
- We Olive & Wine Bar Shreveport (Patio Drive-Thru)
- Looosiana Seafood Market
- JulieAnn’s Bakery
- BeauxJax Crafthouse (Pull up out back)
- Lewis Gifts
- Parish Taceaux
- Dillas Quesadillas
- Monjunis of Bossier
- Uneeda Taco
- Chicken Salad Chick
- Sunshine Health Market & Cafe
- Bayou Deli & Casserole Shop
- Shaver’s crawfish & catering
- Frank’s Louisiana Kitchen
- Notini’s Italian Restaurant
- Cafe USA
- Imperial Cathay Chinese Restaurant
- 2Johns Steak and Seafood
- Shogun of Japan
- Lucky Palace Chinese Restaurant
- Smittys Pizza
- Cat Daddy’s Old School Cafe
- Herby K’s
- Real BBQ and More
- Bergeron’s Boudin and Cajun Meats of Shreveport
- Well Fed Louisiana
- Counter Culture
- The Port Grill
- Frank’s Pizza Napoletana
- Cush’s Grocery & Market
- Cantina Laredo
- Shane’s Seafood
- The Oyster Bar & Grille
- Prep Cakes
- L’Italiano Bossier
- Sugarwalk Popcorn
- Jacquelyn’s Cafe
- Pita Pit
- Whisk Dessert Bar
- Ralph & Kacoo’s
- Texas Roadhouse
- El Mariachi
- The Market Restaurant
- Silver Star Grille
- Geaux Wings N Rice (Request curbside when you place order)
- River City Grille
- Friends Nutrition
- The Greenhouse Salad Co.
- Jimmy John’s
- Hot Dawg Hut (Food truck, location posted daily or call 402-616-8366)
- Louisiana Boardwalk Restaurants: Joe’s Crab Shack, Sushiko, The Chocolate Crocodile, Hooters and Cheesecake Bistro (Have up close marked parking for curbside service)
- Rotolo’s Craft & Crust
- A Taster’s Choice Catering
- Yum Yum Dessert Bar
- Fumbles
