Maggie Lee for Good Day celebrated with acts of kindness

The community comes together to do a good deed in honor of Maggie Lee Henson who died in a bus crash in 2009.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – October 29th is Maggie Lee for Good Day, a day to do a good deed in remembrance of a beautiful little girl who lost her life after a tragic crash.

Every year on Maggie Lee Henson’s birthday, people across the country do something kind to honor her life.

Her parents hosted the grand reopening of Maggie Lee’s Closet and Little Clothesline in the Highland Center at 520 Olive Street in Shreveport. Caregivers can bring their children to shop for clothes, at no cost to the families.

Friends and volunteers have been helping celebrate for 13 years.

“It’s for a good cause and I think it’s wonderful that that’s how they choose to remember the life of Maggie Lee,” shared Kathy Geyer. “We’re always interested to see what we’re going to do every year.”

“It means a lot to continue this tradition through Maggie Lee’s Closet and to give back to the community,” said Emily Anderson, ” It means a lot to share the love..”

“It’s so fun to see the kids get so excited to come and shop and see what they get to try on and leave here with,” Aleesa Anderson added.

Click here to learn more about Maggie Lee for Good and find out how to participate.