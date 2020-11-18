32nd annual Mardi Gras Upriver in Jefferson to be held on weekend of Feb. 5-7 2021

Mardi Gras

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTALKMSS) — The Krewe of Hebe in Jefferson is inviting the public to come out and celebrate the 32nd year of Mardi Gras Upriver in February 2021.

According to city officials, the theme is Steampunk Upriver. The events will begin on Friday, February, and end on Sunday, February 7.

Friday Night:

  • 7 p.m.: DooDah Parade (Lion’s Club Park to Entertainment Tent)
  • 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. : Heather Linn & The Deacons

Saturday:

  • 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. : Night Hawk
  • 1:45 p.m. : Motorcycle Parade
  • 2:00 p.m. : Grand Parade
  • 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. : Ambush
  • 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. : TBD
  • 5:30 p.m : Awards
  • 7:00 p.m.: Darrin Morris Band

For applications

  • Food Vendors: victor@brownriggins.com
  • Arts & Crafts Vendors:
  • brooklynnawg1@gmail.com
  • Entertainment: missafturner@gmail.com
  • Parade Entries: missafturner@gmail.com
  • Sponsorships: anpowell82@yahoo.com

