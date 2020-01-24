Allons, Mardi Gras! Iota resident shares traditional Courir costume making

by: Gerald Gruenig

IOTA, La. (KLFY)- Traditional Mardi Gras costumes have officially taken over the front room At Miss Jackie miller’s Iota home.

With Mardi Gras in February 25, Miss Jackie has some serious work to do.
Each year, she hand-sews anywhere from 25 to 30 full Courir de Mardi Gras costumes with matching capuchon.

She said it’s her passion for preserving traditions that keeps her going.

The Miller family plays a big role in promoting Cajun culture. Her husband Larry Miller makes Bon Tee Cajun accordions.

Miss Jackie is taking costume orders now, but will also be set up at Tee Mamou Mardi Gras on Mardi Gras day in Iota where she will also be selling her children’s book and costumes.

