SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The final Mardi Gras parade in Shreveport will wrap up the season with wholesome family fun as the Fat Tuesday Children’s Parade takes over the Pierre Bossier Mall.

The final parade of the 2022 carnival season in Shreveport-Bossier is the only parade specifically for children.

“The bigger parades, you get a lot of older people, the alcohol, the jumping for beads and things,” said FTCP Treasurer parade organizer, Marla Poirier. “Our parade is a lot safer for kids. There is no alcohol, and we make sure that all of the kids in attendance get to catch something.”

The parade begins at the Pierre Bossier Mall outside JC Penney and will roll through the parking lot around the mall.

Huntington High School Marching Band, cub scouts, and Ainsley’s Angels are among the 28 groups that will participate in Tuesday’s parade, as well as appearances by kings and queens of local mardi gras krewes.

This year, the parade’s theme is “Storybook.” Attendees are encouraged to dress as characters from their favorite storybook. Bossier Mayor Tommy Chandler is this year’s grand marshall, but the big question is whether he will dress as his favorite character.

The Fat Tuesday Children’s Parade begins Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Face painting will start at 5 p.m. outside the entrances of David’s Bridal and the food court. Beloved characters will be around after the parade to meet and greet with attendees.