King Cake sales “steady as ever” while rest of Mardi Gras is postponed

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Mardi Gras 2021 will be a celebration like none other.

Organizers of parades and balls have had to cancel.

Even bead resellers are having a hard time, but do people still have an appetite for king cake?

“We just moved here from Pittsburg and everything is canceled. Mardi Gras is canceled,” lamented Kelly Noyes as her family bought their very first king cake.

For people trying to enjoy Mardi Gras in a pandemic, there’s only one place to turn.

“If you can’t go to Mardi Gras, you’ve got to bring the Mardi Gras to you,” encouraged Poupart’s Bakery Pastry Chef Isaac Fort.

Bakeries like Poupart’s in Lafayette produce pounds of the pastry every year, but who they sell to is ever-evolving. Mardi Gras catering has ground to a halt and foot traffic has noticeably slowed down.

“That’s affected us a little bit for sure,” Fort explained. “This year is a little bit different than others, obviously. This season rather, so our online orders have dramatically picked up.”

Chef Fort estimates one-third of Poupart’s 1,000 king cakes sales so far this year have been shipped state and nationwide, making king cake sales “steady as ever”.

So while Acadiana can’t be shared the way we’re used to, newcomers and old krewe alike are still enjoying this tasty treat.

“From what I hear, it’s a pretty big deal,” said Noyes.

Fort Explained, “It’s tradition here. It lets Acadiana kind of have some more normalcy in getting back to what we do.”

The coronavirus pandemic started affecting our lives just after Mardi Gras season in 2020. Fat Tuesday was in late February with the stay at home order in late March. So if you’re hoping to find some sweeter memories far away from the past year, a slice of King Cake may be what you’re looking for.