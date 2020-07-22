Krewe of Harambee parade won’t roll in 2021

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is putting the brakes on the Krewe of Harambee’s 2021 parade.

That decision was made on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, due to the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic and the concern for not only our Krewe but our community as well, we will not have a 2021 Mardi Gras parade,” said Krewe of Harambee Captain Dee Miles.

Miles said their goal is geared towards the safety of everyone involved and they plan to return for the 2022 Mardi Gras season.

On Monday, the Krewe of Centaur announced it was postponing its 2021 parade due to COVID-19.