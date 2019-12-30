Krewe of Sobek events to kick-off Mardi Gras 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (Krewe of Sobek Press Release) – Krewe of Sobek welcomes Mardi Gras 2020 with a full weekend of events on Thursday, Jan. 16 through Saturday, Jan. 18, which includes a float-loading party, grand ball, and parade.

Named after an Egyptian God that brings order to the universe, The Krewe of Sobek has created lasting Mardi Gras memories in Shreveport for more than 15 years.

The Krewe of Sobek’s float-loading party begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16 at the Sobek Den, located at 225 Fulton Street. This party jumpstarts the krewe’s weekend of festivities with music and dancing while krewe members fill their parade floats with beads, stuffed animals, candy and more in preparation for the parade.

The Krewe of Sobek Grand Bal XVII takes place on Friday, Jan. 17 at Shreveport Convention Center, located at 400 Caddo Street. At this grand ball, guests can enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, an in-door parade, tableau presentation, DJ, cash bar and more. This year, the grand ball theme is “Harlem Nights.” Formal attire is required. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $80 and can be purchased at www.kreweofsobek.com or from any krewe member.

The Krewe of Sobek Parade is on Saturday, Jan. 18 and starts at 1 p.m. The parade begins at the Fair Grounds Field parking lot, located at 2901 Pershing Boulevard, and goes through the Queensborough neighborhood in Shreveport. This exciting, family-friendly parade includes an afternoon of festive floats, high-energy marching bands, community supporters, youth recreational teams and more.

“There’s nothing like a Sobek Weekend. We want our events and festivities to reflect our community,” said Saundra Bigham, Grand Bal Chair of Krewe of Sobek. “As the only inner-city Mardi Gras parade in the area, it is our duty to support and celebrate with the public, who may be less fortunate than most. Since 2003, we’ve brought the party to them.”

For more information about Krewe of Sobek, visit www.kreweofsobek.org or follow their Facebook and Instagram pages. For more information about Mardi Gras in Shreveport-Bossier, visit www.ShreveportMardiGras.com.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.