Let The Good Times Roll! Mardi Gras underway in New Orleans

(NBC News) Mardi Gras is officially underway in New Orleans.

The Fat Tuesday celebration draws more than 1.5 million visitors each year.

One of the nation’s biggest parties, Mardi Gras marks a traditional time of excess before the fasting season of Lent begins.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.