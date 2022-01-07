New Orleans Mardi Gras 2022: Full Parade Schedule

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Marshall man wanted for a September armed robbery and shooting is in custody after police say he refused to come out from his hiding spot under a kitchen sink when officers showed up with a warrant.

Police arrived at an apartment in the 2500 block of N. Franklin Thursday afternoon looking for 22-year-old Kemeyon Nesbitt on a warrant stemming from the September 16 incident in which Nesbitt is accused of forcing his way into the home of 36-year-old Roger Jackson and shooting him in the back.