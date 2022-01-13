Mardi Gras in Shreveport kicks off with the Krewe of Sobek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mardi Gras festivities kick-off in Shreveport with the Krewe of Sobek this weekend.

“Sobek weekend”, as krewe members are calling it, consists of the grand ball Friday night at the Shreveport Convention Center and the parade Saturday at 1 p.m. The parade will roll on their traditional route beginning at the Fairgrounds and passing through the Queensboro Community.

COVID-19 sidelined last year’s Mardi Gras events because large gatherings were discouraged. This year the Krewe of Sobek is the first Krewe to roll and they are ready to roll safely.

“It’s exciting for us, a bit apprehensive since we’re the first krewe that’s going to do this but we’re really excited,” the krewe’s parade chair Michael Harris said. “We’ve gone through the pandemic and we’re still together as a unit. We lost a couple of members but we’re still here and ready to serve our community.”

Harris says that members of the krewe have taken many steps to ensure that the ball and parade are as safe as possible, adhereing to CDC COVID guidance and requiring vaccination proof at the ball. Parade attendees are urged to practice social distancing along the parade route.