Precision Roll Grinders to support Texarkana Mardi Gras

Texarkana, Ark. (Precision Roll Grinders News Release) – Precision Roll Grinders (PRG) announces that the company will donate the necessary funding so that the Texarkana Mardi Gras can be held in 2020.

According to PRG president Ed Gumina, “Precision Roll Grinders made the decision to support the Texarkana Mardi Gras because it is an important community event and we have a deep commitment to support the communities where our employees live and our company has manufacturing operations.”

Precision Roll Grinders is the most accurate (20 millionths of an inch tolerance) large roll and cylindrical shaft grinding company in the Americas and one of only two in the world capable of that level of precision.

It provides hot roll grinding and 3D grinding to customers worldwide in the pulp and paper, steel, non-woven textiles, plastic, aluminum, rubber, turbine and compressor, forest and food products, flooring, film and chocolate industries. The company’s precision services improve the profitability of critical manufacturing, industrial and power generation processes.

Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Precision Roll Grinders has manufacturing facilities in Allentown; Carrollton, Georgia; Lewisport, Kentucky.; and here in Texarkana, Arkansas. The Texarkana plant has the capacity to service customers with the largest rolls, up to 120 tons.

It opened in 2004 to better serve customers in the South Central states and additional customers in the paper, plastic and wind industries. This year, PRG celebrated its 50th anniversary and the Texarkana plant is celebrating its 15th.

The company’s newest venture is to take its services worldwide. “The big change we are in the process of making is that we are addressing the need for our tolerances across the globe,” said Gumina. “We’ve started by going into Asia and Central America, and are now we are going to provide service to South America.”

According to Gumina, although PRG will continue to grow, the one thing that will stay the same is its quality and service.

“With the most advanced machinery and methods, it’s really the people at PRG that give it an unbeatable name,” he states.

“We invest heavily in our valuable team members by providing competitive salaries and benefits, promotion and relocation within four U.S. locations, career longevity and countless opportunities to grow both personally and within the organization.”

Precision Roll Grinders is always looking for talented individuals to be part of its team. For information on a career at PRG, call the human resources department at 870-216-4000, email arhr@precisionrollgrinders.com or visit our website precisionrollgrinders.com

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.