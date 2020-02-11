Public invited to join Centaur royalty, collect beads at float-loading party

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Krewe of Centaur will hold its annual Float-Loading Party at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Krewe of Centaur Den, 351 Aero Drive, Shreveport, La.

At the party, the public can get to see the floats that will roll in the Krewe’s annual parade on Saturday night up close, as well as mingle with krewe royalty and collect exclusive beads and throws.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the event.

