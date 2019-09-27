Mayor hosts bond proposal meeting for Mooretown Neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- This is the first meeting since Ben Raymond was confirmed as Shreveport Police Chief.

When Raymond got up to speak, he received a warm welcome from the audience. Raymond explained the money will be used to build a new police headquarters and four substations.

The money will also fund streets and drainage. SPAR and the Fire Department.

“On the bond proposal my opinion was to vote no because they’re asking for a lot of money, but a lot of it does make sense. So please look into it,” said Benjamin, a Mooretown resident.

“I’m voting for it because from what they told us it’s going to benefit all the people that live here in Shreveport.”

The bond election is November election is November 16th.

https://bond.shreveportla.gov/



