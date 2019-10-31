MLK Health Center saving lives with free screenings

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A local clinic is crediting its program with detecting a life threatening disease.

Every October the MLK Health Center holds Mammograms and Manicures. It brings women together for mammograms and free pampering.

Last Thursday, 50 screening mammograms were provided to women across Shreveport-Bossier. Out of those 50 women, they discovered a woman believed to have breast cancer. Health professionals were able to immediately get her connected to additional diagnostic screening services.

Jordan Ring says, “Moments like that are the reason we do this work. On the one hand it’s sobering to think that there may be a woman that had a diagnosis that none of us want, but the fact that we were able to catch it and give her hope and immediately get her connected to life saving resources is the reason why we do it, because breast cancer does not have to be the end of her story.”

If it’s time for your annual mammogram, the MLK Health Clinic has a women’s health clinic every month. Preventative screenings are provided like pap tests, regardless of insurance status.

Call 318-227-2912 to schedule your screening.