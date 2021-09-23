ProjectCARE offers free mental health services in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Morning Star Baptist Church kicked off a new initiative Thursday morning that will address mental health in the community.

ProjectCARE, which was put together about five months ago, will provide services by licensed professional counselors and other mental health care providers at no cost.

Pastor Theron Jackson says the goal is to help those caught between the global pandemic and the ongoing violence in Shreveport.

“Mental health matters. And until we do that, anything else that’s happened in our community that are simply – the results won’t be changed until we deal with the root,” Jackson said. “And so I think it’s at the root, and we’re seeing all the results of un-dealt with traumas.”

The program aims to address some topics like depression, anxiety, grief, PTSD, and racial trauma.

ProjectCARE will be available to the public on October 1, 2021.