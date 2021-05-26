Mothers of Men: SUSLA to host event to provide resources for mothers in Shreveport community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern University of Shreveport wants to provide mothers with the resources to help their sons in the midst of the high crime rate.

SUSLA is hosting an empowerment session on Thursday called, “Mothers of Men: Helping to save our sons.”

“This is going to give them an opportunity to see some men that will be able to mentor, and to be able to support them, and to talk to them… to be able to try to share our own life experiences,” said Ted Scott, Director of the Williams Center for Undergraduate Student Achievement.

Mothers will be given index cards to write down their questions, which male panelists such as the Director of Admissions, Trio Program, Dual and Enrollment, and so forth will have a chance to answer. A counselor will also demonstrate ways for mothers to effectively communicate with their sons.

Scott, who is also one of the panelist, said they will also talk about how important it is to leave a legacy behind, and ways these men can establish one, adding those attending are able to enroll in certain programs that is being offered through SUSLA.

However, Scott said it’s not only through education one can help, but through mentorship, which is why Thursday’s event, will address something men in Shreveport are struggling with – conflict resolutions. And it’s because of not knowing how to properly handle such disagreements, is why violence in the area are increasing, Scott said.

“And that has been a concern not only from our mothers, but just from our experience that sometimes some of our young men they get into altercations or they get into disagreements, it’s important on how they need to deal with conflict,” he said.

Thursday’s event will start at 5:30 p.m. inside the Alphonse Jackson building on SUSLA’s campus. Doors will be open to everyone, and refreshments will also be served.