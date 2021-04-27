Mudbug Madness back with food, games & entertainment on NBC 6 & FOX 33 stages

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mudbug Madness is back with a new presenting sponsor after a year’s hiatus, thanks to COVID-19.

SWEPCO will be the presenting sponsor of The 2021 Mudbug Madness Festival, now in its 37th year, which will return Memorial Day weekend in Shreveport Plaza, after a year’s hiatus, thanks to COVID-19.

The festival will run from 11 am to 11 pm each day, and on Friday there will be no charge until 5 p.m. After 5 pm on Friday, admission is $6 through the remainder of the festival, but children under 7 are free, and anyone with a Military ID also will receive free admission

This year, Mudbug Madness will feature the following performing stages – the NBC 6 Madness Stage and the FOX 33 Swamp Stage, along with the Kids on the Bayou Stage – and activities, artisan booths, food vendors, crawfish eating contests, festival souvenirs, a Cornhole Tournament and Challenge and plenty of cold beverages and boiled crawfish.

The NBC 6 Madness Stage will feature headline performers CJ Chenier, Bag O Donuts and Sister Hazel. Other NBC Madness Stage performers include the Seratones, Geno and Gerard Delafose and Willie Jones; while the FOX 33 Swamp Stage will feature headline performers Gregg Martinez, Chubby Carrier and Wayne Toups. Other FOX 33Swamp Stage performers include Southern Roots, Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas, as well as country group, Parish County Line.

Kids on the Bayou will feature magicians, dancers, karate demonstrations and youth bands. There will also be a Rock Wall, hands-on art activities in grab-and-go bags, food and artist vendors, along with the Bricks for Kids Lego tent.

Special events on Saturday will include the popular Celebrity Crawfish Eating Contest opening day at noon, the crowd-thrilling Men’s Crawfish Eating Contest at 1 p.m. and the Crawfish Calling Contest at 4:15 pm.

On Sunday, the ever popular Women’s Crawfish Eating Contest well be held at 2:30 pm.

Returning to Mudbug Madness this year is the CONTERRA Networks Cornhole Tournament presented by KSLA News 12 and Alpha Media. Organized by the Shreveport-Bossier Cornhole Association, there will be a Business Challenge on Friday with up to $2000 going to charity; Luck of the Draw Challenge on Sunday with a $1000 split payout; and the main tournament on Saturday with a total payout of $1500.00.

Other special features of this year’s festival will be $5 Lunch Specials on Friday, all day Happy Hour $3 beverage pricesfrom 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and the Shiner Beer Garden Shiner Beer Garden.

There will also be the Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt to begin Friday, May 14, with clues released in the 10 p.m. KTAL NBC 6 newscast each night.

“We are so excited to be back after a year off,” said Terri Mathews, chairperson of the Festival.

“This community needs Mudbug Madness and the support we have received since we made the announcement has proven that fact. We are working hard to give everyone the celebration they want.”

For more information on Mudbug Madness visit www.mudbugmadness.com.