Mudbug Madness kicks off today in downtown Shreveport

Posted: May 24, 2019 07:50 AM CDT

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) - The 36th annual Mudbug Madness Festival kicks off today at Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport.

Mudbug Madness runs from Friday through Sunday during Memorial Day weekend. 

Local celebrities, including KTAL's Lynn Vance of the Lynn Vance Show, will take part in the annual Celebrity Crawfish Eating Contest.

