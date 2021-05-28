Mudbug Madness returns to Shreveport’s Festival Plaza

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mudbug Madness is back!

After missing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mudbug Madness returns Friday to Shreveport’s Festival Plaza.

The festival will run from 11 am to 11 pm each day.

Friday there is no charge until 5 pm. After 5 pm on Friday, admission is $6.00 through the remaining of the festival. Children under seven are free, and anyone with a Military ID will receive free admission as well.

Mudbug Madness 37 will feature two performing stages, Kids on the Bayou Stage and activities, artisan booths, food vendors, crawfish eating contests, festival souvenirs, a Cornhole Tournament and Challenge and plenty of cold beverages and boiled crawfish.

“We are so excited to be back after a year off. This community needs Mudbug Madness, and the support we have received since we made the announcement has proven that fact. We are working hard to give everyone the celebration they want” said Terri Matthews.

The NBC 6 Madness Stage will feature headline performers CJ Chenier, Bag O Donuts and Sister Hazel. Other Madness Stage performers include: Seratones, Geno and Gerard Delafose, and Willie Jones.

The FOX 33 Swamp Stage will feature headline performers Gregg Martinez, Chubby Carrier and Wayne Toups. Other Swamp Stage performers include Southern Roots, Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas and country group, Parish County Line.

