National Nurses Day: Honda Holmes gives free meals to nurses, first responders

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Thursday marks National Nurses Day, so to honor frontline workers, Holmes Honda in Shreveport and Bossier City gave out free lunch.

Nurses and First responders in Bossier were fed Sal’s Emergency Pizza Services while others had Ono Hawaiian Grill Food Truck in Shreveport.

The Holmes Auto Family decided to treat healthcare heroes after their difficult year of working through the pandemic.

“It was an honor to do it,” said Mark Johnson, President of Holmes Auto Family.

“The last year has been extremely stressful for everybody, but more so for our nurses than anybody else. So with this being National Nurses Day, we wanted a way to give back to them and honor them. So we’re treating all of the local nurses and first responders to a complimentary lunch.”

This is the first time Holmes Honda has hosted a free luncheon. When we asked Johnson if he anticipates hosting more in the future, he said “without a doubt.”