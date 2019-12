SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 500 nativity scenes from around the world will be on display December 7th and 8th. The 2019 Shreveport Bossier Christmas Nativity Celebration is an interfaith event which is open to the public, free of charge. It takes place from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 200 Carroll Street in Shreveport.

