NBC 6 ArkLaTex Remarkable Woman of the Year is…

SHREVEPORT, La. – Our month-long series on 'Remarkable Women' in the ArkLaTex ended this week.



Here are the four “Remarkable Women’ KTAL NBC 6 featured over the past month:

Sharon Roberson-Jones

Amber Perry

Jamie Davis

Jacqueline Scott



Sharon Roberson-Jones – Through her teen empowerment program, Excellent TEEN Choice, she now serves children in the same schools she attended in the Carthage Independent School District.

Amber Perry – In addition to being a mother, wife, and member of the U.S. Air Force Reserves, she works for the Inspector General at the 307th Bomb Wing and is active in the community.

Jamie Davis – She has worked at Horseshoe Casino and Hotel since she was a teenager. She has worked her way to becoming a high-level executive, while finishing school, raising two daughters and being active in the community

Jacqueline Scott – She overcame poverty to create the life of her dreams. Now the attorney has an all-female law firm and courtroom television show, while staying busy helping others.

As part of the contest, one special person will be flown to sit in the audience of ‘The Mel Robbins Show’ on March 17th for a special episode where the ‘Nexstar Woman of the Year’ will be announced by Mel Robbins.

Congratulations to our winner Sharon Roberson-Jones!