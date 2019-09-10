NETX city plans for new water treatment plant, relocation of fire station

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Monday night, board members in Texarkana, Texas passed a budget proposal that includes a water rate increase and money for a new fire station.



Residents will be charged an extra $1.50 per thousand gallons of water used starting October 1. The money will be used to help build a new water treatment plant.



The new budget also includes funds for a new fire station. Chief Eric Schlotter said the facility on Richmond Road was built in the 1990’s and the city has grown since then. “With growth comes calls, calls for service. So, what we’re finding is that we need to reposition a little bit and move that station over and down a little bit, so to speak.”



Schlotter said there are plans to relocate two other stations in the future.



Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.