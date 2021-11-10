New artistic space lights up in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new place is lit up for people in Shreveport to add artistic flair downtown.

Caddo Common Park unveiled their new “Artist-Trees” displays Wednesday night.

Local artists Bruce Allen and the late Jim Hayes created the “trees” which are designed to cast shadows during the day and light up with LED lights at night.

Food trucks will be set up along Texas Avenue and people can sit under the trees and enjoy food and live music. It was a public-private partnership to revitalize this historic part of Shreveport.

“Not just bringing a park to an urban area but also injecting some art into downtown and diversifying the area to make it stronger at the end of the day,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins (D) Shreveport.

The event also kicks off the next phase of construction inside the park where a pavilion is being built for local bands to come play.