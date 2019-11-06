New human trafficking task force created for Shreveport

The United States attorney is working to stop human trafficking in Shreveport.

U.S. Attorney David Joseph has launched the Northwest Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force.

The task force includes local, state, and federal agencies and nonprofits.

The goal is to bring awareness to human trafficking, train officers, identify and investigate human trafficking cases.

“People are becoming more interconnected, and so human traffickers are finding new ways to traffick their victims. Every day we have to make sure we are staying in front of it. So information sharing where it has been important it’s becoming more and more important,” said David C. Joseph, U.S. Attorney.

To report suspected human trafficking or looking for resources for victims.

Call the human trafficking hotline 1-888-373-7888 or text “BEFREE” to 233733

