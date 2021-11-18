NFL star, Shreveport native Tre’davious White donates 1,000 turkeys for families in need

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport native and NFL star Tre’davious White loves his hometown and found a way to show it by donating 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys to local families in need.

The All-Pro Buffalo Bills cornerback sponsored the giveaway, held on the campus of Southern University in Shreveport, to give back to the city he says gave him so much.

Unfortunately, White couldn’t attend the event because he had a date with the Indianapolis Colts at noon Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

But that didn’t mean the 2013 Green Oaks High School graduate, 2016 LSU All-American cornerback and Buffalo Bills 2017 first-round draft pick wasn’t there in spirit. Many of the people at the event knew White as he was growing up in north Shreveport, excelling in both basketball and football, expressed thanks for his generosity, with some even calling him a “Godsend.”

White’s mom, Lashwinita Ruffins, was there, filled with pride in her son’s humility in never forgetting the people who were there for him long before he was a world-class professional football player.

“I can sleep good tonight,” Ruffins said. “And I can wake up on Thanksgiving Day knowing that we fed 1,000 families…1,000 families with a meal.”

White said he initially asked his marketing time to see if they could find 300 turkeys to buy and help him set up a turkey giveaway, and when they did, things just sort of took off from there.

In a news release announcing the event, White said, “After we secured that, there was something in my heart that urged me to want to do more for the city that gave me so much, so, I decided to commit 1,000 turkeys instead. My hope is that it truly helps those in need this Thanksgiving to enjoy a nice meal.”

When White’s Marketing Agent Clinton Reyes got a text from White to make it 1000, he responded, surprised, “1000 what?”

White partnered with Brookshire’s Grocery Store to provide side items, and SUSLA was brought on board to help distribute the meals.

“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Tre’Davious White and his family to give back to the community,” said Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Company. “We know people are in need this holiday season and we are excited to help an additional 1,000 families this Thanksgiving. We are dedicated to fighting hunger in our communities and we are honored to help this incredible cause.”

In addition to selling and delivering the turkeys, Brookshires also donated side items such as canned goods and stuffing.

Tabita Taylor, who represents Shreveport City Council’s District A, which covers north Shreveport, helped with the distribution. “This little added bonus of not having to go out and purchase additional food to feed y our family is indeed a blessing,” Taylor said.